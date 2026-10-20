A spectacular clash and a bunch of curious matches in the Champions League today

Today, the third round of the main phase of the Champions League starts. Last week, the teams in the tournament scored a total of 78 goals, and now we have to see if this trend will continue.

The highlight of today's program is undoubtedly PSG's home game against Barcelona. The match will start at 10:00 PM. There was a minimal chance that the match would not take place due to the protests in Paris, but the match will be played as planned.

In England, Manchester City hosts the Greek champion AEK. Liverpool will face Villarreal.

It will be no less interesting in Germany, where the rising Stuttgart will host Atletico Madrid of Cholo Simeone.

In the early matches, Borussia Dortmund will face the sensational Sabah of Valdas Dambrauskas. In Istanbul, Fenerbahce hosts Slavia Prague.

Here is the full schedule for today:

19:45

Fenerbahce - Slavia Prague

Sabah - Borussia Dortmund

22:00

Roma - Slovan Bratislava

Porto - PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool - Villarreal

Manchester City - AEK Athens

Napoli - Bodo/Glimt

PSG - Barcelona

Stuttgart - Atletico Madrid