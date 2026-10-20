CSKA's top scorer Joel Zwartz will not be available to coach Markus Gizdol for the away game against Nordsjaelland, reports “Tema Sport“. The match in Denmark is on Thursday at 19:45, and it is still unclear whether the Dutch striker will still travel with the team or will stay in Sofia to focus on his recovery. "Army" take off tomorrow at 13:30, and Marcus Gizdol's official press conference will be held at 20:00. After that, the team's training session at “Right to Dream Park“. CSKA will return to Bulgarian soil in the early hours of October 23.

Joel Zwartz suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh during the 2-0 victory over Nessebar for the Bulgarian Cup, leaving the field forcibly at the beginning of the second half. Interestingly, he is the team's top scorer with 12 goals in all tournaments, but has not yet been a starter in Europe - he was a substitute in all 9 matches so far, and on Thursday he will most likely not even be in the group for the match against Nordsjaelland.

The good news for Marcus Gizdol is that James Eto'o, who was substituted during the break in Nessebar, is in optimal condition. Barry Cotter is also healthy, but the Irishman is not listed for the matches in the Conference League.