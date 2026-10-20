Former Juventus CEO Luciano Moggi has harshly criticized the Turin giants after their crushing 0:3 home defeat to Lazio. According to him, the "Bianconeri" practically have no coach and didn't appear on the pitch at all in Sunday's clash.

In an interview with TMV, Moggi said: “I wouldn't say the team played poorly. I would say they didn't play at all. It's pointless to talk about their performance, they just didn't take to the pitch. If you listen to Bremer's words, you will immediately understand what the situation is in the squad. Everything else should be asked to the management, not me.“

Lazio achieved a decisive victory at the “Allianz“ stadium with goals from Oliver Provstgaard, Gustav Isaksen and Fissayo Delé-Bashiru. The Turin players were sent off with loud boos from the stands, with the team now eight points behind leaders Inter and Lazio. Coach Luciano Spalletti watched the match from the stands due to a suspension.

After the end of the match, captain Gleason Bremer harshly criticized his teammates, stating that he could not carry the entire team on his back alone. However, Spalletti was quick to respond that the Brazilian defender was just as guilty of the defeat as anyone else on the pitch.

“There is no coach and that is the deep problem“, continued Moggi. "If Bremer speaks publicly like that, it is understandable, but in my opinion he made a colossal mistake with the third goal. He escorted the opponent for 500 meters and let him shoot undisturbed. Everyone only looks at their own territory."

Spalletti admitted after the defeat that he was no longer sure whether the players were following his instructions.

"He should not have such confidence at all, because at the moment nothing is certain," commented Moggi. "When it comes to such admissions, injuries cannot serve as any excuse."

Asked if Spalletti's job is under threat amid calls from supporters for the appointment of Antonio Conte, the former director replied: "Ask the fans. I can't give assessments from the sidelines.“

Moggi identified Inter and Roma as the main contenders for the Scudetto: “More Inter than Roma, but both teams, because they are the most compact and the best structured.“ He was concise and unsparing about the crisis at Napoli under Massimiliano Allegri: “They were brought together to chase results, but they are not achieving them. At the moment they simply don't know how to win.“