The company “RedBird“, which owns the Italian giant Milan, is considering the acquisition of Al-Nassr, according to information from the United States. According to the publication “Semafor“, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) will cover a debt of 800 million riyals, equivalent to about 190 million euros, of Al-Nassr - the club whose colors protect football stars such as Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix.

The same source indicates that the management is actively looking for new sponsorship contracts to “stabilize the club's financial balance“ and to make it possible to sell it to the investment group “RedBird“, which owns the Italian giant AC Milan. The negotiations, within the framework of which at least two meetings have already been held with the PIF, are still in the initial phase, with the interest of the group led by Jerry Cardinale for now being defined as preliminary.

Ronaldo would retain 20 percent of the ownership, and the possible full acquisition of the club would cost the company 234 million euros.