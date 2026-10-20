Barcelona president attacks Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has attacked Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming El Clasico between the two teams. He commented on the relationship between the Catalans and the "whites", as well as the transfer of Kylian Mbappe to the "Bernabéu".

"Real Madrid has lost credibility both institutionally and on the pitch", Laporta told "Equip". "They want to divert attention, but it doesn't work. I think they've taken the wrong path and are paying the price. We no longer have any relationship. I would even say we're in open conflict".

Laporta also spoke about the transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Real. "You can't have more than one rooster in the henhouse. That never works. "The priority in football should be the team, but Real Madrid has always preferred the big names."

The Barcelona boss accused the president of the "white ballet" Florentino Perez of using the "Negreira" case to divert attention from his club's results. "Perez is trying to justify himself by spreading lies about the case. However, the result is the same - Real Madrid has not won anything for two years."