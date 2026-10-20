The Greek giants Olympiacos have not given up on their intention to attract Levski midfielder Akram Bouras. The team from Piraeus will monitor the performances of the 24-year-old Algerian until the end of the year, writes „Transfer Feed”.

The sports and technical staff of the „red-and-whites“ is aware of the fact that Bouras has just returned to Levski's group after an absence of more than a month due to injury. Olympiacos will keep a close eye on the midfielder's performance in Bulgaria and the Europa League until the New Year to decide whether to launch a new offensive for his transfer.

In the summer, the Greek giants made an offer of 2 million euros for the Algerian, but it was rejected by Levski's management.