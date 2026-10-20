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Greek giants will monitor Levski's ace until the end of the year

Greek giants will monitor Levski's ace until the end of the year

The team from Piraeus will monitor the performances of the 24-year-old Algerian until the end of the year, writes "Transfer Feed"

Oct 20, 2026 12:29 41

Greek giants will monitor Levski's ace until the end of the year - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

The Greek giants Olympiacos have not given up on their intention to attract Levski midfielder Akram Bouras. The team from Piraeus will monitor the performances of the 24-year-old Algerian until the end of the year, writes „Transfer Feed”.

The sports and technical staff of the „red-and-whites“ is aware of the fact that Bouras has just returned to Levski's group after an absence of more than a month due to injury. Olympiacos will keep a close eye on the midfielder's performance in Bulgaria and the Europa League until the New Year to decide whether to launch a new offensive for his transfer.

In the summer, the Greek giants made an offer of 2 million euros for the Algerian, but it was rejected by Levski's management.