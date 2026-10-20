Symbolic beginning: CSKA returns to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium against the same opponent from 1950

History tends to repeat itself. After 76 years, CSKA returns to the new stadium "Bulgarian Army" and will start its new year there against Slavia. The first time this happened on March 16, 1950 in a match from the national championship, writes "Mach Telegraf".

As is known, the club's birthday is May 4, 1948, but in the beginning, CSKA played its home matches at "Yunak" - the national stadium of the country in those years, which is located on the site of today's "Vasil Levski". These are the matches from the final phase of the 1947/48 state championship and the first season in the history of the “A“ group – 1948/49.

At the end of 1949, it was decided that the competition calendar in Bulgaria would change and move to spring-autumn. Thus, the next championship began in early March 1950. In the first round, CSKA visited Dupnitsa on Marek (at that time Red Flag), and in the second they hosted Slavia. The match with the “whites“ was on March 16 and ended goalless 0:0. The “Army“ players practically played the whole time with one less man, after Dimitar Milanov was sent off in the 7th minute for rough play.