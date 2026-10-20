Lamin Yamal declared a veteran

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has heaped praise on Lamin Yamal, but surprisingly declared him a veteran. The 19-year-old striker has 9 goals and 10 assists in 11 games in all competitions this season.

„Watching Lamin play is a real spectacle. He is the type of player who knows exactly how to entertain the fans.

Lamin is a genius! He has that special magic and a sense of spectacle. It is not just about his style of play, but also about his attitude. Lamin is a spectacle in itself. Today it is impossible to imagine football without him.

The extension of his contract last season until 2031 happened very quickly. This is quite unusual for a player of his calibre.

Lamin is a product of “La Masia“. He is sincerely committed to the Barça colours, he is grateful to the club and he is a true “kule“ (b.r. Barcelona fan) - all of which made the process of extending his contract much easier.

We are very proud of him. He feels loved here, which is crucial for a player of his level. He is developing and maturing. He was 15 when he made his debut and now he is 19. You could say that he is already practically a veteran“, said Laporta with a smile.