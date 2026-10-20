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Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash: We're ready for the challenge

Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash: We're ready for the challenge

Bayern host English champions Arsenal on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in a Champions League first-leg tie

Oct 20, 2026 13:59 56

Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash: We're ready for the challenge - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has said the team is ready for the challenge of "Arsenal". Bayern host English champions Arsenal on Wednesday at the "Allianz Arena" in a Champions League first-leg tie.

"When you play against one of the best teams in Europe, you always have to enjoy moments like this. We're ready for the challenge. We're playing at home - the energy, the fans, it's definitely going to be a special night. We need to carry the momentum we had against Leipzig on Wednesday.

We're expecting a tough game so we need to approach it with a clear mind. We're all happy about it," Kane told the Bavarians' official website.