Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has said the team is ready for the challenge of "Arsenal". Bayern host English champions Arsenal on Wednesday at the "Allianz Arena" in a Champions League first-leg tie.

"When you play against one of the best teams in Europe, you always have to enjoy moments like this. We're ready for the challenge. We're playing at home - the energy, the fans, it's definitely going to be a special night. We need to carry the momentum we had against Leipzig on Wednesday.

We're expecting a tough game so we need to approach it with a clear mind. We're all happy about it," Kane told the Bavarians' official website.