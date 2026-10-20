The riots that have rocked Paris in recent days have also left their mark on football. In recent hours, a video has been circulating on social media showing two people stealing a Barcelona jersey and captain's armband, which belonged to Lionel Messi and were signed by the Argentine star, from a shop in the centre of the French capital.

The theft took place amid chaos and vandalism in the Place de la République area.

The footage shows two masked men holding the stolen items and proudly showing them to the camera. Both the shirt and the captain's armband have enormous financial and sentimental value, which can grow significantly over the years.

All this is happening on the eve of the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona in Paris. The two clubs have a key place in Lionel Messi's career.

Meanwhile, the number of people detained in connection with the riots has already reached 2,000. Over half a million people have taken to the streets to participate in peaceful demonstrations.

Used and signed football items by Messi usually reach extremely high values on the sports collectibles market.

Three years ago, the Argentine auctioned off six shirts that he wore at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina triumphed with the world title. Each of them sold for over $1 million, setting a record on the auction market.

The price of the stolen relics can vary significantly depending on the match in which they were used, Messi's performance in the match, as well as the condition and demand for similar items.

The exact value of the stolen items is difficult to determine, especially if the theft is officially reported. If they are not discovered and seized by the authorities, they can reach a price of several thousand euros on the black market.