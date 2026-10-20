Radostin Prisadov made history: Republican MX65 champion at just 9 years old

At just 9 years old, Radostin Prisadov (№22) wrote his name in the history of Bulgarian motocross, after winning the Republican MX65 class championship for 2026 ahead of schedule.

According to information from the Bulgarian Motorcycling Federation, before him, only three riders had become Republican champions in this class at the age of 9 - Michael Ivanov, Petar Petrov and Enis Bayramov. Thus, Radostin becomes only the fourth pilot with a similar achievement.

The historic success came after an impressive performance at the “Gorna Rositsa“ motopolygon near Sevlievo on October 17 and 18. The race was both a round of the Bulgarian National Championship and the BMU Eastern European Motocross Championship.

Despite the harsh weather conditions and the muddy track, the M6 Yamaha Racing Team rider showed enviable composure, excellent technique and flawless riding.

Two races, two wins and two holeshots

Radostin led from the start in both races, leaving no chance for his competitors. Particularly impressive was the first race, in which he managed to close the riders who finished second to fourth with a lap.

The achievement is even more impressive if you consider his age. In the MX65 class, children up to 12 years old compete, and Radi is only 9 and faces significantly older rivals.

After the triumph in Sevlievo, his lead in the general standings of the Republican Championship is now mathematically unattainable. Even if he does not participate in the final round in Aytos, Radostin will finish the season as the Bulgarian champion for 2026.

This is the third Republican title in his career after two consecutive championship awards in the MX50 class in 2023 and 2024. During the same period, the young talent also won two titles from the BMU Eastern European Championship.

The success in Sevlievo has also seriously increased his lead in the general standings of the BMU Eastern European Championship in MX65. However, the battle for the title there is not over yet. The final round is coming up in Trikala, Greece, where the Bulgarian pilot will fight for his third BMU title, this time in the higher class.

Behind Radostin's successes are constant training and targeted preparation under the guidance of Martin Todorov, as well as the support of M6 Yamaha Racing Team and Yamaha Bulgaria.

At only 9 years old, Radostin Prisadov already has three republican titles, two BMU Eastern European Championship titles and the ambition to continue his development at the highest international level.

The next challenge is clear - the final in Trikala and the battle for another international title.