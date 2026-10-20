Manchester United and Liverpool enter the battle for Felix Nmecha, Borussia Dortmund wants a huge amount

Manchester United and Liverpool are showing serious interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. According to information from TEAMtalk, the two English giants are monitoring the situation around the German international, who has also attracted the attention of other leading Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have already made initial studies regarding the possibility of attracting the 25-year-old midfielder. At “Old Trafford“ they consider Nmecha as a potential addition to the midfield, while Liverpool also have him on their list of transfer targets.

The Merseysiders are considering the German as a possible backup option if they fail to reach an agreement with Bournemouth to attract Alex Scott. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the development of the situation around the player. Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle have also previously shown interest in him, which suggests that the competition for his signature could be serious.

Borussia Dortmund has no intention of parting with the midfielder easily

Borussia Dortmund's management has strong arguments to keep Nmecha in their squad. The German club recently extended his contract until June 2030, and the midfielder continues to be an important part of head coach Niko Kovac's plans.

The long-term contract provides the “yellow-black“ with a stable position in possible negotiations with other clubs. An additional advantage for Dortmund is that the contract does not contain a buyout clause that could be activated in the January transfer window.

According to information from TEAMtalk, the value of the German international could reach between 90 and 100 million euros. It is also stated that a buyout clause of €80 million will not come into effect until the summer of 2027.

These conditions make a possible transfer in the winter unlikely, as Borussia has no immediate need to sell one of its main players in the midst of the season. Therefore, next summer seems like a more appropriate time for clubs that intend to take concrete action.

Nmecha could become one of the big transfer targets

With such competition from the English giants, Nmecha's future could become one of the interesting transfer topics in the coming months. Manchester United have already explored the possibilities of a deal, while Liverpool continue to consider various options for strengthening the midfield.

According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, the player's market value is currently €65 million. This is a lower estimate than the amount that Borussia Dortmund are reportedly asking for if serious negotiations come to fruition.

The German club is not under pressure to part with Nmecha for now. If interest in him continues in the coming months, the summer of 2027 could prove decisive for the midfielder's future.