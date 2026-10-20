Victor Wembanyama supports protesters in France, Nice mayor accuses him of historical responsibility

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has expressed his support for the young people who have joined the protests in France. The basketball player has supported their demands to overcome deep-rooted social inequalities, but his position has provoked a sharp reaction from Nice mayor Eric Ciotti.

The 22-year-old center, who is among the leading names in the National Basketball Association (NBA), has not hidden his sympathy for the demonstrations that have swept Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Montpellier and other French cities. At the same time, his attitude towards the protests does not necessarily mean approval of the riots and vandalism that accompanied some of them.

Mysterious post sparks political backlash

On October 16, Wembanyama posted on the social network X an image of the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland“, pointing at a clock. The message did not contain a specific explanation, but it attracted attention against the backdrop of the tense situation in France.

The publication sparked a reaction from the mayor of Nice, Eric Ciotti, who criticized the celebrities who expressed support for the protesters.

“French celebrities such as basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who supported the riots on October 17, bear historical responsibility. They must be reprimanded“, wrote the mayor.

Thus, the basketball star's position became the occasion for a public clash that went beyond the framework of sport and affected public debates in France.

Uembanyama: Young people deserve to be heard

A week earlier, the basketball player had commented on the situation in his country in response to a journalistic question. At that time, he emphasized that, in his opinion, the protests were related to systemic inequalities and problems that had been accumulating for years.

Uembanyama said that he was happy to see students and young people demanding that their voices be heard. He expressed hope that representatives of the authorities would also pay attention to their demands.

The French international also admitted that if he had been in his homeland during the demonstrations, he would probably have joined them too. According to him, the topic is close to his heart, as he himself went through the educational system he is talking about.

„I was lucky to escape this system and problems. But this is a chance. That's why I want to express my support. This is not something that is far from me“, explained the basketball player.

He also recalled his school years in Nanterre, where he witnessed blockades even before he became a world-famous sports star.

With his position, Wembanyama made it clear that he supports the right of young people to express their dissatisfaction and demand change. However, his comments provoked mixed reactions against the backdrop of tensions in France and disputes about the line between peaceful protest and violence.