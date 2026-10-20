Sad news for Pirin Blagoevgrad: The legend Metodi Stoyanov-Mecho has passed away

The Pirin Blagoevgrad Football Club announced the death of one of the most iconic figures in its history. At the age of 77, Metodi Stoyanov, known to generations of supporters by the nickname Mecho, has left this world.

The former football player remains forever connected to the history of the "Eagles", as his performances in the green and white jersey earned him the respect and love of the fans. Stoyanov was among the iconic representatives of one of the strongest generations in the history of the Blagoevgrad club.

Over the years, the legendary ten of Pirin accumulated over 200 matches in the elite of Bulgarian football. His presence on the pitch and his contribution to the team made him one of the recognizable names that left a lasting mark in the club's history.

Pirin emphasized the importance of Metodi Stoyanov for building the club's traditions and football identity. The news of his death caused sadness among all who cherish memories of the history of the Blagoevgrad team.

In their official statement, the management of the “Eagles“ expressed their sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the former football player.

“Rest in peace, Mecho! A tribute to your bright memory!“, Pirin Blagoevgrad wrote in tribute to their legend.