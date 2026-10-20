Petar Mihtarski takes over the struggling Pirin Blagoevgrad

Petar Mihtarski is the new head coach of Pirin Blagoevgrad, the club officially announced. One of the emblematic figures in the history of the “Eagles“ takes charge of the team at an extremely difficult moment, when the team is in last place in the Second League and needs urgent measures to get out of the crisis.

Mihtarski takes responsibility for the performance of the Blagoevgrad team from today, and in the afternoon he will hold his first training session with the players. The upcoming sessions will be an important initial step in his work, and the main task before him will be to change the negative trend and restore confidence in the squad.

At this stage, no changes are planned in the rest of the coaching staff. This means that Mihtarski will start his work with the current assistants, and it remains to be seen what decisions will be taken to improve the results and stabilize the team.

The appointment also has a strong symbolic charge for Pirin supporters. Mihtarski is among the familiar names in the history of Blagoevgrad football and has left a mark both with his performances on the field and with his relationship with his home club. In his career, he has played for the two most popular Bulgarian teams - CSKA and Levski, which further emphasizes his experience in domestic football.

Pirin welcomed the new coach and wished him success in his upcoming work. The club expressed its support for Mihtarski, who will have to take on the difficult task of bringing the team out of its unenviable situation.

The situation for the Blagoevgrad fans is serious. Pirin occupies the last position in the Second League, having so far only one point won and 11 losses. The poor results put the team under serious pressure, and the time to find a solution is gradually decreasing.

However, the problems are not limited to the performance on the pitch. Financial difficulties are among the main reasons for the club's difficult situation, and the lack of a president and general sponsor further complicates the situation. Under these circumstances, the new coach faces a challenge that requires not only sporting decisions, but also stability throughout the club.

It remains to be seen whether the return of a familiar and respected name like Petar Mihtarski will give Pirin the necessary impetus. His first task will be to work with the available squad and look for a way for the team to break the series of failures, while the management must find a solution to the financial and organizational problems.