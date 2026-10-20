Vincent Kompany to miss final training session ahead of Arsenal clash

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany will miss the team's final training session and press conference ahead of their Champions League match against Arsenal. The German club announced that the Belgian specialist must rest due to a virus infection.

“Vincent Kompany has been advised to rest due to a virus infection and will therefore be absent from today's training session and press conference“, Bayern said. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will take over and speak to the media.

Kompany was on the bench for the convincing 6-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday but did not perform his usual duties on the touchline. Sporting director Max Eberl said the coach had been dealing with a viral infection all week and also had a hip problem.

“We fully expect that this will not be a problem for Wednesday“, said Eberl, leaving the expectation that Kompany will return to Bayern for the match with Arsenal. At the moment, however, the club has not officially confirmed that the coach will definitely be on the bench.

For Aaron Danks, this will not be the first time he has taken over the operational management of the team. The assistant already performed similar functions last season, when Kompany was suspended and could not lead Bayern in the first semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain.

The match with Arsenal is scheduled for October 21 in Munich and is part of the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. Arsenal won the last meeting between the two teams 3-1 in London, but the Bavarians have the advantage in the overall balance. The English team has won once as a guest of Bayern in the tournament, with the success coming from the 2012/2013 season.

The German champions will also be without Michael Oliseh. The French winger is punished for the red card received in the 3-3 draw with Viking in Stavanger. Oliseh was sent off after two yellow cards shown by Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov and will not play against Arsenal.

Harry Kane admitted that the absence of one of your main attacking players will be felt, but called on the rest of the players to take more responsibility.

„When one of your key players is absent, the difference is definitely felt. "But it's at times like these that other players have to take responsibility and make the most of their chance," Kane said.

The striker added that other players could be included in the squad and use the opportunity to prove themselves against Arsenal.