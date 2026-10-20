Iga Swiontek withdraws from Ningbo

Iga Swiontek has withdrawn from the BNB Ningbo Open tournament from the WTA 500 series due to a left hip problem. The Pole was seeded No. 2 in the schedule, but will not take the court in the Chinese city.

“In recent weeks, I have been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left hip and I believe that now is the right time to take some time to rest and recover“, Swiontek said in a statement released by the tournament.

The former world number 1 experienced the same problem during her loss to compatriot Maja Khwalinska in the semifinals of the tournament in Wuhan last week. Swiontek is currently ranked ninth in the world.

Swiontek's place in the main draw has been taken by Russian Anastasia Zakharova. She has been given a direct place in the second round, where she will face Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Swiontek's withdrawal ends her chance to collect points in Ningbo and fight for the last vacant spot in the WTA Finals. According to the Women's Tennis Association, seven of the eight spots have already been confirmed.

Karolina Muchova is ranked seventh in the standings for the final tournament with 4,735 points. After Swiontek's withdrawal, the only player whose results could change the fight for the last position is Marta Kostyuk.

The Ukrainian is ranked 10th with 3,920 points and enters Ningbo as the No. 3 seed. She will start against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday.

Mukhova will secure the last spot in the WTA Finals if Kostyuk does not reach the final in Ningbo. The tournament of the top eight tennis players of the season begins on November 8 in Indian Wells.