Real Madrid wants €80 million from the six English clubs due to the failure of the Super League

Real Madrid is determined to demand financial responsibility from the six English teams that withdrew from the European Super League project in April 2021. According to the revelations of the authoritative publication The Athletic, "the Royal Club" will insist that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham cover their proportionate share of the costs of preparing and promoting the tournament, the total invoice of which amounts to around 80 million euros.

So far, the financial burden and legal costs of the project have been borne solely by the three clubs that have been behind the idea the longest - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Juventus officially left the structure in 2023, and Barcelona finalized its withdrawal in February, leaving Real Madrid as the last active supporter of the unrealized competition.

Real Madrid's legal arguments are based on the founding agreements signed by all 12 founders in 2021. All clubs have initialed a shareholding agreement in a Spanish-based holding company, which the Madrid club says binds them to the legal and financial responsibility for "joint ownership and management" of the project.

For their part, the English clubs claim that their commitments have ended with their public withdrawal and apology to fans, challenging the obligation to cover subsequent operating costs. The possible lack of an out-of-court settlement outlines a new large-scale legal clash at the highest level in European football.