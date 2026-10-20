Honda announces 2027 line-up: Diogo Moreira becomes factory rider alongside Fabio Quartararo

Japanese giant Honda has officially finalized its rider line-up for the 2027 season in the premier class. The future of the Honda HRC factory team has been entrusted to Brazilian phenomenon Diogo Moreira, who will be the regular rider and partner of former world champion Fabio Quartararo.

The management's decision opens the door for Colombian talent David Alonso, who will in turn join the LCR Honda satellite squad.

The 2025 Moto2 champion is making an impressive debut campaign in MotoGP with LCR Honda team. He currently sits 15th in the overall standings with 74 points — the same as his future teammate Quartararo (racing for Yamaha this season). Moreira's impressive second place in the sprint at the Japanese Grand Prix has finally tipped the scales in his favor when it comes to choosing HRC.

„It's great to be joining a factory team. It's every young rider's dream. "Thank you to everyone at HRC for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this project," said an excited Moreira.

The change in the main team also marks the promotion of David Alonso. The 2024 Moto3 world champion will make his MotoGP debut in 2027 with the colors of LCR Honda, where his mentor and teammate will be the experienced French rider Joan Zarco.

Honda has thus completely closed its ranks for the next racing campaign, relying on a combination of championship experience and exceptional youthful pace.