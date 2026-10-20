Mohamed Salah crushes in Turkey: Scores against Besiktas and mocks their boss with a post "35 percent"

Mohamed Salah became the big figure in the derby from the eighth round of the Turkish Super League, in which his Trabzonspor, led by Thomas Reis, defeated Besiktas with a clean 2:0. The former Liverpool superstar sealed the victory with his team's second goal, after which he became the main topic of discussion for his provocative behavior on social networks.

Immediately after the final whistle, Salah posted footage from the derby on the X platform (formerly Twitter), accompanied only by the short and sarcastic description: “35 percent“.

The Egyptian's post turned out to be a direct and quick response to a statement by Besiktas president — Serdal Adal. Before Salah chose Trabzonspor's offer, the Istanbul giants were conducting intensive negotiations for his signature. After the deal failed, Adal publicly stated that the transfer fell through only because the player's agent — Rami Abbas has demanded a drastic increase in his agent commission to 35%.

With his goal in Sunday's clash, Mohamed Salah not only punished Besiktas on and off the court, but also officially topped the list of top scorers in the Turkish championship.