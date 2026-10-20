Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is facing serious personnel problems ahead of the key visit of Italian Como on Wednesday night (October 21 at 19:45 Bulgarian time) in a match from the 3rd round of the main phase in the Champions League.

The list of absent players for the "Red Devils" continues to grow at an extremely difficult time of the season. A total of six players did not take part in the team's last official training session on Tuesday morning.

Among those missing from the training ground were Lisandro Martinez, Kobe Maino, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and youngster Aidan Haven.

Lisandro Martinez: The Argentine centre-back was forced off at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday with a thigh strain. Should he be dropped from the squad, Nousair Mazraoui will most likely be re-qualified to partner Harry Maguire in central defence.

Marcus Rashford and Kobe Meyno: Rashford remained an unused substitute at the weekend due to a minor injury. Maino continues to recover from injury sustained in the Tottenham derby.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu: Shaw is unavailable after the Tottenham game, while Denmark international Patrick Dorgu is still nursing a thigh injury from the international break.

Aiden Haven and Benjamin Sesko: Haven is out due to illness, while striker Benjamin Sesko continues his long-term recovery from a shin injury.

The absence of such key players puts huge pressure on Michael Carrick, who will have to reshuffle the squad for the important European clash at the “Giuseppe Sinigaglia“ stadium in Como.