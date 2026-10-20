Kendall Jenner sets Instagram ablaze with a new hot photo shoot

World-famous supermodel Kendall Jenner has once again drawn attention to herself, demonstrating her impeccable sex appeal in a new batch of photos on her Instagram profile.

The former girlfriend of NBA star Devin Booker shot a stunning photo shoot, sharing the most impressive moments from it with her over 277 million followers. The flow of millions of likes and an avalanche of positive comments confirm that fans are more than delighted with what they saw.

The beauty, who continues to rule the catwalks and business projects, continues to be among the most influential popular personalities on social networks. Her new shots once again prove why she holds leadership positions in high fashion and lifestyle circles.