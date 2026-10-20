A turnaround in wrestling: Semen Novikov and Kiril Milov leave for the World Championships in Kazakhstan

Semen Novikov and Kiril Milov nevertheless cemented their places in the preliminary lists of the International Wrestling Federation (UWW) for the upcoming World Championships in Astana (Kazakhstan). Together with them, the remaining key CSKA competitors also made it to the extended squad, which guarantees that Bulgaria will leave with almost full teams in the men's categories.

The turnaround comes immediately after the reshuffle in the leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation. Until recently, Novikov, Milov and their CSKA teammates were out of the national team due to non-compliance with the regulations for centralized training with the state team.

The newly elected chairman of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation Todor Angelov held immediate negotiations with UWW for the registration of the athletes, defining their return as an absolute priority for Bulgarian sport. The federation officially confirmed that the application for registration of the CSKA wrestlers had been submitted, which finally resolved the conflict.

Expected Bulgarian squads for the World Championship: