Nikolay Bodurov criticized Hristo Yanev: CSKA won with difficulty and luck

Nikolay Bodurov commented on Hristo Yanev's departure from CSKA, criticizing the team's performance under the leadership of the specialist. The former defender of the “reds“ admitted that the two have already put aside their personal differences, but did not spare his opinion about the play of the capital team and the reasons that led to the dissatisfaction among the supporters.

Bodurov and Yanev are former teammates from their time in Litex and the Bulgarian national team. Subsequently, their paths crossed again in Pirin Blagoevgrad, where they worked together. However, the relationship between the two was not cloudless, and now the former national team player has commented to Gong.bg on Yanev's decision to part ways with CSKA.

Bodurov stressed that he no longer wants to return to the old conflicts with his former colleague. At the same time, he made a critical assessment of the performance of the “army players“, and according to him, the achieved results were not enough to convince the supporters that the team was developing in the right direction.

“I have abandoned everything with Hristo Yanev. He had results in CSKA, but the fans were dissatisfied with the game. He was winning with a lot of luck. Not only in Europe, but also in Bulgaria. CSKA did not impose control and pace on the matches. "The victories came either with difficulty or with luck," Bodurov told Gong.bg.

According to the former defender, the main problem was related to the way CSKA conducted its matches. According to him, the team did not manage to dictate events on the pitch convincingly enough, and successes were often achieved after difficult matches, without a clear playing superiority.

Bodurov believes that expectations for a club like CSKA are significantly higher. The supporters want to see a team that actively attacks, controls the game and imposes its own pace against the rivals. It is the lack of such consistency, according to him, that has led to the dissatisfaction of the fans, regardless of the results achieved.

The former national team player also commented on Hristo Yanev's decision to resign. According to him, the tension surrounding the team probably had a serious impact on the specialist, but whether his withdrawal was the right move will become clear with time.

„The fans want CSKA to play attacking and dominant. Hristo Yanev resigned, apparently the pressure got to him a lot. We will see in the future whether this was right“, added Bodurov.

The words of the former football player once again draw attention to the high demands placed on CSKA coaches. In a club with such traditions and ambitions, not only results are important, but also the way in which they are achieved. Expectations for dominant football and perseverance put serious pressure on every coach, and the upcoming development of the team will show whether the change in the coaching position will lead to the desired effect.