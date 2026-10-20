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Amateur national team finishes second in its Regions' Cup group

Amateur national team finishes second in its Regions' Cup group

Emil Velev's team finishes with six points

Oct 20, 2026 22:17 51

Amateur national team finishes second in its Regions' Cup group - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

The Bulgarian amateur national football team ended its participation in the intermediate round of the 2026/2027 UEFA Regions' Cup tournament with a 1:4 defeat to Czech representative Central Bohemia. The match of the last round in Group 4 was held at the “Mikhail Meskhi II“ stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.


Emil Velev's team finished in second place with six points after two wins and one loss with a goal difference of 16:5. Central Bohemia won the group with a full nine points and qualified for the final tournament in 2027.

The Czech team took the lead with two early goals – by Daniel Kremenak in the sixth and Jakub Vosahlo in the ninth minute. Dominik Dusek increased the lead in the 31st, and four minutes later Michal Provod made the score 0:4.

Bulgaria got one goal back at the beginning of the second half. In the 49th minute, Deyan Aleksov scored for 1:4, which turned out to be the last goal of the match.

The Bulgarian team started the tournament with a 2:0 victory over the Georgian Basa, then won 13:1 over BKS (Almaty) from Kazakhstan. The defeat in the final match left the team out of the final phase, for which only the winners of the eight groups qualify.

Bulgaria: 12 Ivan Topalov (B), 3 Denis Zashev, 6 Rumen Rangelov, 7 Kristiyan Nikolov (C), 8 Bozhidar Hristov, 9 Mario Evtimov, 10 Ibrahim Sherif, 14 Martin Fotirov, 15 Todor Paskov, 19 Deyan Aleksov, 21 Nikolay Mikov.

Coach: Emil Velev