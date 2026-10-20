Amateur national team finishes second in its Regions' Cup group

The Bulgarian amateur national football team ended its participation in the intermediate round of the 2026/2027 UEFA Regions' Cup tournament with a 1:4 defeat to Czech representative Central Bohemia. The match of the last round in Group 4 was held at the “Mikhail Meskhi II“ stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.



Emil Velev's team finished in second place with six points after two wins and one loss with a goal difference of 16:5. Central Bohemia won the group with a full nine points and qualified for the final tournament in 2027.

The Czech team took the lead with two early goals – by Daniel Kremenak in the sixth and Jakub Vosahlo in the ninth minute. Dominik Dusek increased the lead in the 31st, and four minutes later Michal Provod made the score 0:4.

Bulgaria got one goal back at the beginning of the second half. In the 49th minute, Deyan Aleksov scored for 1:4, which turned out to be the last goal of the match.

The Bulgarian team started the tournament with a 2:0 victory over the Georgian Basa, then won 13:1 over BKS (Almaty) from Kazakhstan. The defeat in the final match left the team out of the final phase, for which only the winners of the eight groups qualify.

Bulgaria: 12 Ivan Topalov (B), 3 Denis Zashev, 6 Rumen Rangelov, 7 Kristiyan Nikolov (C), 8 Bozhidar Hristov, 9 Mario Evtimov, 10 Ibrahim Sherif, 14 Martin Fotirov, 15 Todor Paskov, 19 Deyan Aleksov, 21 Nikolay Mikov.

Coach: Emil Velev