CSKA Volleyball Club Signed Egyptian National Player

CSKA Volleyball continues to shape its squad for the upcoming 2026/2027 season, after announcing the signing of Egyptian national player Ahmed Deyaa Omar. The receiver will wear the red team with the ambition of helping the capital team in the fight for medals in the Bulgarian championship.

The news was officially announced by the "army men" through a post on the club's Facebook page. CSKA welcomed their new addition and expressed hope that he will contribute to the team's strong performance during the upcoming campaign.

Omar is 199 centimeters tall and plays as a receiver. His joining the team gives the coaching staff another opportunity to strengthen the play on the flanks, as the club relies on the qualities of the Egyptian national team in the pursuit of their lofty goals.

The attraction of Omar is part of CSKA's preparation for the new championship, in which the team will strive to be among the leading teams in the country. The expectations are that the new addition will adapt quickly to the team and help achieve the set sporting goals.

„The Reds“ will begin their participation in the championship with a visit to Slavia. The match is scheduled for October 23 and will mark the beginning of the new season for the CSKA volleyball team.