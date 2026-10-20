Girassi gives Dortmund victory over Sabah in Baku

Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 against Sabah in Baku and recorded a second victory in the Champions League group stage.

Girassi opened the scoring in the 10th minute. The striker scored again in the 53rd minute after a pass from Joi Veermann and restored Borussia Dortmund's lead.

Sabah managed to equalize in the 39th minute. Aden McCarthy headed in a cross from Timoteusz Puhac and scored his first goal in European club competitions. The goal made it 1-1 at half-time.

Girassi scored again in the 53rd minute after a pass from Joi Veerman and restored Borussia Dortmund's lead.

The success came after a 0-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt in the previous round and a series of matches without a win. Before the away game in Azerbaijan, the club's sporting director Lars Ricken said that the team must take the initiative in attack.

After the victory, Borussia Dortmund collected six points from three matches in the league phase. Sabah remained with three points after previously defeating Slavia Prague 2-0, but losing to Manchester United 0-4.

In the fourth round, which will be played on November 4, Borussia Dortmund will host Betis, and Sabah will visit Viking.

In the other early match of the round, Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague finished 2-2.