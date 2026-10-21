Who is Tsvetelina next to Nikola Tsolov?

The name of the blonde photographed near Nikola Tsolov at a concert in Sofia is Tsvetelina. She presents herself online as Lina and works as an independent model, including for global fashion brands.

Tsolov and Tsvetelina were together at the concert of the American artist JMSN in Borisova Gradina. According to Plovdiv24, the two initially communicated in the company of friends, and later they were photographed hugging, holding hands and kissing.

Tsvetelina has an avant-garde blonde hairstyle like a “bob“ and bleached eyebrows. She is presented as a model who has worked for various international brands, including the French fashion house “Jean-Paul Gaultier“.

Neither Nikola Tsolov nor Tsvetelina have officially confirmed that they are in a relationship. Therefore, their relationship remains publicly undefined for now, despite the closeness sealed during the musical event.

Interest in the car racer's personal life increased after the end of his relationship with singer Krisia Todorova. The two publicly showed their relationship in November 2025, and later made their social debut as a couple at the “Icarus“ awards ceremony.

In September 2026, Krisia confirmed that the two were no longer together. "We made this decision together," she told bTV, explaining that their different priorities were among the reasons for their different paths.

So far, there has been no public statement from Tsolov or Tsvetelina about the filmed moments and whether there is a romantic relationship between them.