Manchester City defeated AEK Athens

Manchester City achieved a convincing 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. The big figure for the English team was Phil Foden, who scored three goals and played a key role in the crushing success of the “citizens“.

The hosts started actively and took the lead in the 12th minute. Elliot Anderson was in the right place after a rebound in the penalty area and sent it into the net.

In the 23rd minute, Alan's shot bounced off the post, but the guests failed to take advantage of their chance.

Subsequently, City took the initiative again and increased their lead in the 34th minute. Rico Lewis passed to Phil Foden in the penalty area, and the England international finished precisely under the crossbar for 2:0.

The Greek team returned the intrigue shortly after the break. In the 52nd minute, Stavros Pilios received an excellent pass and with a precise shot into the bottom right corner reduced the difference to one goal.

Manchester City's reaction, however, was quick. Just five minutes later, Foden took on the role of a passer and found Ryan Sherkey, who was left uncovered in the penalty area and restored the two-goal lead for the hosts.

In the 65th minute, Foden showed his class again. After another pass from Rico Lewis, he got enough space in the penalty area and with a precise shot into the top left corner made the score 4:1.

Ten minutes later, the England international completed his hat-trick. Ryan McAdoo put him in an excellent position, and Foden made no mistake against the empty net, making the final 5:1 and putting an end to the dispute.

After the success, the “citizens“ occupy sixth place in the standings with six points. AEK Athens is in 26th place with three points.