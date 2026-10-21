PSG beat Barcelona in a goal show

Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their strength in the Champions League after defeating Barcelona 4:2 in a spectacular clash from the third round of the main phase of the tournament. At “Park des Princes“ both teams offered dynamic football with numerous goal situations, and the hosts achieved a valuable success after a contested battle.

This was the third consecutive victory for Parisians in the main phase of the competition. For Barcelona, the defeat means the first loss of points in the tournament.

The match started at high speed, with both teams looking for opportunities to threaten the opponent's goal. Goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Matvey Safonov intervened decisively in a number of situations and did not allow the score to be opened in the opening minutes.

Barcelona suffered its first serious blow in the 27th minute, when Dani Olmo was injured and had to leave the field forcibly. A little later, however, it was the hosts who found a way to the goal.

In the 38th minute, Joao Neves passed to Desire Due, who fired a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area and gave PSG the lead.

After the break, the Catalans managed to restore parity. In the 55th minute, Xabi Espart finished off a quick counterattack by the guests and brought the intrigue back into the match.

Paris Saint-Germain again took the lead in the score in the 72nd minute. Desiree Due crossed perfectly, and Lucas Hernandez rose in the penalty area and headed the ball into the goal for 2:1.

However, Barcelona did not give up. In the 79th minute, Lamine Yamal showed his individual class, broke through alone and finished the attack with a goal for 2:2.

However, the joy of the guests was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Vitinha again brought the Parisians ahead, taking advantage of the opportunity to restore the hosts' lead.

In the 86th minute, Fabian Ruiz put an end to the dispute with a fourth goal for PSG, making the final 4:2 and sealing the success of the French team.

However, the victory came at a high price for the Parisians. Ousmane Dembele left the field with an injury early in the first half, and Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered the same fate early in the second half. So despite the impressive result, PSG's medical staff will have to closely monitor the condition of several key players.