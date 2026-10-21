Champions League Results

Champions League Match Results played on October 20:
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund 1:2
0:1 Seru Girassi 10'
1:1 A. McCarthy 39'
1:2 Seru Girassi 53'
Fetterbahce - Slavia Prague 2:2
1:0 Oguz Aydin 4'
2:0 Mason Greenwood 11'
2:1 Lukasz Provod 15'
2:2 Pavel Katsor 90'
Roma - Slovene Bratislava 4:0
1:0 Mario Hermoso 21'
2:0 Nauel Molina 39'
3:0 Nicolo Pisilli 52'
4:0 Doniel Mallen 58' /D/
Liverpool - Villarreal 4:3
0:1 Sergi Cardona
1:1 Alexis Mc Allister
1:2 Georges Mikoutadze
2:2 Ronald Araujo
3:2 Alexis Mc Allister
4:2 Florian Wirtz
4:3 Tani Oluwaseyi
Manchester City - AEK Athens 5:1
1:0 Elliot Anderson
2:0 Phil Foden
2:1 Stavros Pilios
3:1 Ryan Sherkey
4:1 Phil Foden
5:1 Phil Foden
Napoli - Budejo/Glimt 4:3
1:0 Matteo Politano
1:1 Jens Peter Hauge
2:1 Scott McTominay
2:2 Andreas Helmersen
3:2 Scott McTominay
4:2 Odin Bjortuft /AG/
4:3 Sondre Fett
PSG - Barcelona 4:2
1:0 Desire Due 38'
1:1 Xavi Espart Font 55'
2:1 Lucas Hernandez 72'
2:2 Lamine Yamal 79'
3:2 Vitinha 81'
4:2 Fabian Ruiz 86'
Porto - PSV Eindhoven 0:1
0:1 Guus Till 57`
Stuttgart - Atletico Madrid 1:1
1:0 Jamie Levelling 36'
1:1 Julian Alvarez 47'