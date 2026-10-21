Al Nasser achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over Neom in a match from the 10th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship. The match was marked by a miss by the team's big star Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty, but in the end the team managed to grab the three points with a goal from Joao Felix.

At the end of the first half, with the score 0-0, Al Nasser was given the right to take an eleven-meter penalty kick. Cristiano Ronaldo got behind the ball, but his shot went wide of the goalkeeper's right post, marking his 37th missed penalty of his career.

So far in his career, the Portuguese has scored 183 goals from penalties, and another 37 attempts were unsuccessful.

Despite Ronaldo's miss, Al Nassr managed to secure victory in the second half. The decisive goal for the hosts came in the 61st minute, when Joao Felix secured the valuable three points for his team and the narrow 1-0 victory.

In this championship, the 41-year-old striker has scored 4 goals, but not a single penalty.