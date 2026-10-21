Valeri Bozhinov has officially returned to Levski

It's official - Valeri Bozhinov has returned to Levski, announced by "Gerena". He will be the fans' connection with the team, making various funny videos with the players and even challenging them sometimes. The former striker has two stints as a footballer with the blue team and has never hidden his love for the team.

Here's what Levski wrote:

"Player 88 is not here to play.

From today, I am entering a new role - your connection with the "People's Team".

I will meet you with the players. I will challenge them. And I will show you Levski up close - as you rarely see it.

Exclusive moments. Behind the scenes. From the first person".