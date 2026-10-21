Real Madrid TV with a new attack: We will play against Barcelona against 17 referees

A new scandal with Real Madrid's club television - RMTV. And this time it turned its attention to the referees and the eternal rival Barcelona. TV analysts made serious accusations after the controversy in the match between Betis and Barcelona last weekend.

„We are on the threshold of the best tournament in the world - the Champions League. There is no dirt, no sloppiness here. And I'm sure that the RB Leipzig players will not ask the referee to review VAR, as Barca's did in Seville“, said one of the RMTV analysts.

We are talking about the episode of the match in which Pedri, together with Lamine Yamal, insistently demand from the main referee De Burgos Bengoechea to check for handball before Lo Celso's masterpiece. Subsequently, the referee says: “Check my hand, that's what they want from me“.

“Barcelona's players are the new referees and they order VAR of their choice. When our players approach the referee, they are sent off, but they have complete carte blanche. That's why next Sunday we will face 17 referees: those on the pitch, those in the VAR room and the 11 Barcelona players“, added RMTV.

RMTV commented sharply on these footage: “Real Madrid will have to face 17 referees in El Clasico: the three on the pitch, the fourth referee, the VAR and his assistant, plus the eleven Barcelona players, who are also referees. Against 17 it is very complicated. Now the Barça players decide which situations to review and which not, because they are also referees. They are already officiating the matches. This is scandalous. In any other league this would have consequences“.

A comparison was also made between La Liga and the Champions League. The Champions League has been defined as the “best competition in the world“, far from “dirt, Negreira, Tebas and VAR“.

The channel claims that Real Madrid would not have won 4-3 against Roma if the match had been played in Spain, and Barcelona would have lost to Betis if the match had taken place in the Champions League.