Lionel Messi caused a real euphoria in Oviedo

Residents of the Spanish city of Oviedo went crazy with joy, as Argentine legend Lionel Messi is arriving there on Thursday. He is expected to receive one of the "Princess of Asturias" awards.

4,700 passes for the free event have already been released, and they were snapped up in just 13 minutes. The event will be attended by Spanish King Felipe VI and Princess Leonor.

The curious thing is that Leo Messi will fly immediately after the award ceremony to New York, where on Sunday (00:30) he will play an MLS match against the New York Red Bulls.

We must remember that Inter Miami is second in the Eastern Conference, and Leo Messi is the tournament's top scorer with 25 goals in 27 matches.

This means that the Argentine genius will have quite a busy few days, because he will land in Spain on Thursday from the United States, and on Friday after the ceremony he will fly across the Atlantic again, returning to Miami.