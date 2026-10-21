Como hosts Manchester United in intriguing Champions League clash

Italian Como hosts Manchester United in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. The match will be played at the "Giuseppe Sinigaglia" stadium with the German referee Sven Jablonski. Both teams enter the match with 3 points each after their first two appearances in the tournament.

Lead by Cesc Fabregas, Como's team has shown excellent games since the beginning of autumn. In the Champions League, the Italians started impressively with a 4-1 defeat at home against RB Leipzig, then fell dramatically 2-3 away to Feyenoord. In Serie A, the team is also performing steadily, winning their last league match away to Fiorentina 3-1, and before that they finished 0-0 against Roma and defeated Parma 2-1.

Manchester United is going through a difficult period under the leadership of Michael Carrick, being on a series of six consecutive matches without a win in all competitions. In the Champions League, the "Red Devils" started with an impressive 4-0 at home against Sabah, but then lost their visit to Atletico Madrid 0-2. In the Premier League, the team recorded three consecutive 1-1 draws against Fulham, Tottenham and Leeds.

This is the first official match in history between Como and Manchester United. The Italian club has achieved a real feat, having gone from bankruptcy in the fourth division to participation in the Champions League in less than a decade. The English giant has extensive experience against Italian opponents in European tournaments, having recorded 21 wins, 7 draws and 15 losses in a total of 43 matches played, with a goal difference of 66:52.

The hosts are not allowed to use the injured Asane Diao, and Trevo Chalobah and Moise Kean remain questionable until the last minute.

The situational crisis is significantly more severe for the visitors from Manchester. Lenny Yoro is suspended for his red card against Atletico Madrid, and the list of injured players includes Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Kobe Maine, Luke Shaw, Aidan Haven, Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton.