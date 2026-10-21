9 matches and a new mega derby offers Champions League today

Bayern Munich hosts Arsenal in the other big derby of the third round in the Champions League. The battle between the two giants of the “Allianz Arena“ starts at 22:00 Bulgarian time. The intrigue is huge, as the match pits two of the strongest performing teams in Europe in recent seasons.

The Bavarians enter the upcoming match after a crushing victory over RB Leipzig with 6:1 at the weekend. Arsenal also won, but against Nottingham with only 1:0. Bayern were indebted to their fans after a 3:3 draw against the Norwegian Viking in the previous round of the Champions League.

Bayern is particularly dangerous on their own field. The German giants have won their last nine home games in the group and main stages of the tournament, and their unbeaten streak in such matches reaches 39 matches - 37 wins and two draws. The Bavarians have won their last five matches at the "Allianz Arena", and in each of them they have scored at least five goals.

The Londoners have ten wins in 11 official matches since the start of the season, and their only defeat is in this series. Arsenal have won only once in their last eight away games against German opponents, recording two draws and five losses.

Today's Champions League schedule:

19:45 Como - Manchester United

19:45 Lille - Galatasaray

22:00 Aston Villa – Viking

22:00 Bayern Munich – Arsenal

22:00 Betis – Feyenoord

22:00 Inter – Shakhtar Donetsk

22:00 Club Bruges – Lance

22:00 Real Madrid – RB Leipzig

22:00 Sporting – FLAT