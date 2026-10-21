Stefan Velkov warned CSKA: In Denmark, the shock comes quickly, it could be 3:0 at halftime

Bulgarian national team player Stefan Velkov has been playing in the Danish championship since 2022. In the summer, the defender moved to the local Sønerusk, and a few days ago he scored his debut goal for his new club.

There is hardly a native footballer who has better knowledge than him about local football and more specifically about Nordsjaelland - CSKA's rival in tomorrow's match from the main phase in the Conference League.

The former Slavia defender told his colleagues from Sportal.bg that he wants the Bulgarian team to win, but warned the “reds” that the match will be very difficult and specific because of the artificial pitch on which it will be held.

Here are Velkov's impressions and what CSKA should focus on in order to return with a successful result in Bulgaria:

On his first goal with the Sønerusk team

“I am glad that I scored and we won. You know that in my debut I received a red card, undeservedly, and I was suspended for two matches. It was very important for me to return as soon as possible and play. Our goal is to build a capable team that is equal to the best in the league. The club transfers many players in the summer and we need time to adapt.

My other personal goal is to be in the Bulgarian national team and perform with dignity.”

About the negativity and mockery towards the national team - how do they affect the players?

“I can speak on my own behalf, not on that of the others. I don't care. The Bulgarian is the king of spitting. You come with a positive mood, but they only spit. We do what we can, but the real assessment of the average Bulgarian is very wrong. Although I understand it, given the team's results. It would be good to approach it more positively. Somewhere the thread breaks and the coach throws in the towel. There is no athlete who wants to be beaten like a fool. ”

Why in Denmark - a country with a population like Bulgaria's, do things in football turn out much better?

“This is a long topic. The thinking is different. A lot of money is invested in all popular sports. A lot is invested in schools and bases. No one makes fun of the athletes. On the contrary, they receive support. People treat their work seriously and respectfully. It is not said that sport is not work.”

About the upcoming LK match between Nordsjaelland and CSKA

“Nordsjaelland practices modern, fast and technical football. It is very difficult to play on their artificial pitch. A lot of teams suffer from it. Remember what happened with Ludogorets and Fenerbahce. The ball travels much differently, faster. During the match it will be cool, 6-7 degrees. Even if it doesn't rain, the pitch will be wet, because they will water it to make it faster. CSKA needs to do their homework and be prepared that it will be very difficult.

Anyone who goes to their pitch suffers. The shock is quick. In the first half it can be 2.3 to zero, you don't know where you are.

Overall, I think CSKA is a good team. They have better individual quality, but the artificial pitch is a serious challenge. It can be summarized that they shouldn't concede a goal in the first twenty minutes.

My best achievement on this pitch is a draw. It's difficult for all local teams, but we're used to it, we know what to expect.”

About the opponent's strengths and weaknesses

“Their most dangerous player is the left winger Prince Amoako, who is only 19 years old. The central striker Alexander Lind is a very good player, they have a classy offensive midfielder. They play fast and dynamically, but they are inconsistent because they are a young team. This is why they haven't won. In the last match they were losing 0:3, but they finished 3:3. They could even win, but they missed a penalty for 4:3.

They are not that strong physically. They want to play more with the ball, even their central defenders. So CSKA can take advantage of crosses from static positions. I wish them success. I will definitely be for CSKA.”

Nordsjaelland - the different Danish club

“Their model is more business-oriented. They don't have many titles. I think they have one or two, but they are extremely successful in selling players. They have schools in Ghana, Egypt and Denmark. They attract young Africans and Scandinavians. In the summer they sold Kaleb Jirenki to the Premier League. Coventry paid 30 million pounds. Only 20 years old, but a learned footballer. A strong competitor - both physically and technically. He is ready to play at a high level.”