Barcelona has filed an official complaint with UEFA against PSG

Barcelona has filed an official complaint with UEFA over the provocative choreography performed by Paris Saint-Germain ultras before the start of the match between the two teams.

On the stand behind one of the gates of the “Parc des Princes“, a character reminiscent of Jason from the “Friday the 13th“ film series was depicted, destroying the Catalans' emblem with a chainsaw. The image was accompanied by a threatening inscription in French: “Massacre ` la parisienne“ (“Parisian Massacre“).

The Barcelona management filed the complaint through the UEFA delegate during the break in the match. The Catalans have also demanded the removal of other banners with offensive messages about the club, including inscriptions with swear words against Barca.

According to the Spanish publication “Marca“, the PSG supporters crossed the line with their demonstration. The incident further darkened the evening for the Barcelona team, which suffered its first defeat of the season.