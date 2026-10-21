Euroleague format to change

Euroleague Basketball President Dejan Bodiroga has outlined plans to expand the competition from 20 to 24 teams next season, with the current round-robin system potentially being replaced by a new two-conference format.

In a statement to “Radar Forum“ Bodiroga confirmed that the league is working on significant structural changes, including the introduction of franchises and the attraction of new clubs. However, the Euroleague has not yet finalized the criteria by which teams will be distributed among the proposed conferences.

“We have not yet determined the criteria for the formation of these conferences“, he explained. “The introduction of franchises is also forthcoming. There is serious interest and numerous proposals - both from teams in the Eurocup and from other teams. They have submitted offers expressing their desire to become members of the Euroleague“, said the Serb.

Bodiroga also described the recent shareholders' meeting in Italy as an important step towards implementing the planned changes. He pointed to the growing attendance, television audience and commercial interest as evidence of the continued development of the competition.

“The Euroleague has never been stronger than it is today. We are developing and progressing according to our plan“, said Bodiroga.

We should recall that the current winner of the Euroleague is Olympiacos with Alexander Vezenkov, who was elected MVP of the tournament.