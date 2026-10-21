CSKA plays in black jerseys against Nordsjaelland

CSKA will almost certainly come out in black jerseys in tomorrow's away match against Nordsjaelland in Denmark. The match from the main phase of the Conference League starts at 19:45.

The reason for the change is the home team, which plays in red. This forces the Bulgarian team to use a reserve option.

Instead of the standard white team, however, the „Bulgarian Army“ have decided to bet on their third team – in black with a gray tint.

CSKA already used the black jerseys in the difficult 2:1 comeback as a guest of Derry City in July, but the shorts were red then.

For tomorrow's clash, the black jersey is expected to be combined with white shorts and white socks, but it is not excluded that the “army“ will play entirely in black.