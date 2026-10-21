Levski ahead of Arsenal and Inter, supercomputers calculated

Levski has a better chance than Arsenal and Inter to defend their title. This is what the supercomputers of the Football Meets Data platform calculated.

This time she predicts what will happen to the leaders of the championships in Europe at the moment. The possibility of the „blues“ to retain their first position until the end of the championship is estimated at 65.7%. Of the major championships, the team from „Gerena“ cannot compete with Bayern (87.9%), PSG (86.6%) and Barcelona (82.8%), but is far more stable than Arsenal - 47.3% and Inter - 52.6%.

In the Balkans, Levski has the best chances compared to Galatasaray (38.7%), Olympiacos (38.8), Dinamo Zagreb (57.1%), Shkendija (57.1%), Borac (57.5%) and Universitat (37.1%). Only Red Star looks more unshakable. Balov and his teammates are expected to become champions again with a probability of 95.5%.