CSKA starts without Bulgarians against Nordsjaelland

CSKA will most likely start its match in the Conference League against Nordsjaelland without a single Bulgarian in the starting lineup.

This also happened in the 1:2 home defeat to Monaco in the first match of the “reds“ in the main phase of the tournament. The expectations are that the coach Markus Gizdol will rely entirely on foreign players in the away match of Nordsjaelland. The match is tomorrow at 19:45.

There is only one question mark before the German specialist when determining the starting 11, and it is related to the choice of a partner in the center of defense. Frenchman Gbamen, who missed the clash with Monaco due to injury, is already training at full speed and is ready to play.

Gizdol must decide whether to return the defender to the starting line-up or keep him on the bench in view of the upcoming match against Ludogorets at the national stadium “Vasil Levski“ on Monday. The more likely scenario is for Gbamen to start from the first minute, with Facundo Rodriguez or Almeida to stand next to him in the heart of the defense.

Argentine Rodriguez, like Bruno Jordao, has been a regular in the starting lineup in all three matches since Gizdol took over the team. In the meantime, the coaching staff is unlikely to take any chances with Zwartz's condition, which is why the striker will almost certainly not start as a starter against Nordsjaelland.