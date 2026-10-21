Levski makes huge changes to the academy, the start is the abolition of fees for four teams

Levski announced a significant change in the work of its children's and youth academy. The champions will abolish fees for players from four age groups, with the club fully covering the costs of their training and development. "Gerena" admits that the decision is part of a long-term strategy that includes investments in infrastructure, the coaching process and striving for the highest category for football academies in Bulgaria.

The new policy comes into effect immediately and covers players from the formations up to 14, 15, 16 and 17 years (U14, U15, U16 and U17), who participate in the capital championship and the Elite youth groups. Levski will fully finance the football training and development of these players, with the aim that the financial capabilities of their families will not be an obstacle to their development at the club.

The next steps envisage improving the training infrastructure and raising the standards in working with young football players. The club wants to build an environment in which talents receive the necessary training so that they can gradually integrate into the representative team.

The ambition is for the “Levski“ Academy to become one of the leading centers for the development of young football players not only in Bulgaria, but also at the European level. Levski has set itself the goal of Category 1 in the 2027/28 season.

Another important part of the strategy is related to the categorization of football academies. Levski will strive to meet the requirements of the Bulgarian Football Union and the Double Pass program in order to receive the highest Category 1 in the 2027/28 season.

"Gerena" defines the measures taken as the beginning of a new stage in the development of the academy. The long-term goal is to attract and prepare some of the most talented young Bulgarian footballers, who will subsequently find their place in the men's team.