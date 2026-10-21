Kylian Mbappe received a replica of the "Golden Ball" in a comedy show (VIDEO)

Kylian Mbappe received a replica of the "Golden Ball" during his appearance on the comedy show of Ilies Jadel. The episode was released on the Netflix platform.

„We know you have won a lot in your life, Kylian. But you are still missing one little thing. I know you are missing one little thing. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ceremony for the "Golden Ball". Trust me, trust me. You will receive it - right now! "You'll like it, believe me," Jadell said, inviting Mbappe onto the stage.

He then pretended to make a mistake when it was time to announce the "winner": "The 2026 Ballon d'Or goes to... Mobutu... Mbappe." To the sound of laughter and a touch of embarrassment, the striker walked onto the stage, surrounded by dancers and glittering confetti, to receive a miniature "Ball of Gold" from the host.

The joke was a reference to an internet meme that compared Mbappe to Mobutu Sese Seko, the former president of Zaire who ruled the country from 1965 to 1997. Mobutu led an authoritarian regime, and the nickname stuck. about Mbappe on social media, fueled by jokes about his domineering nature and the influence he exerts on his teams.

The episode was filmed back in May at the Dôme de Paris concert hall. In addition to Mbappe, his Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Chouhameny was also present at the filming.

Was Mbappe really surprised? Judge for yourself, but you should still know that the show is co-produced by Zebra Valley – a company founded by the French national.