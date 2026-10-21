Heavy blow for Barcelona before El Clasico: Dani Olmo misses the battle with Real Madrid

Barcelona received a serious blow on the eve of one of its most important tests of the season. The Catalans will not be able to count on Dani Olmo for the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid, after the Spanish international was injured in the match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old midfielder left the field in the 30th minute of the match, which Barcelona lost 2:4. The reason was a blow to the left thigh, received after a duel with the midfielder of the Parisians Vitinha.

Initial medical examinations raise doubts about an injury to the adductors of the left leg. Olmo's reaction immediately after the collision showed that the problem could be serious. Television cameras captured his expression as the player realized he would not be able to continue playing in the match.

The midfielder must undergo further medical tests to determine the exact nature of the injury and how long his recovery will take.

His absence is serious bad news for Barcelona ahead of the clash with Real Madrid, which is scheduled for this Sunday. The loss of an important player in midfield could force the coaching staff to make changes to their plans for the derby.

„Mundo Deportivo“ notes that Olmo has not had any injuries since December 3, when he dislocated his shoulder after scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid. His last muscle injury before the current problem was registered on October 10, 2025.

The Catalans will now have to wait for the final results of the medical examinations, but according to initial information, Olmo's participation in El Clasico is out of the question. This is another problem for the team at a time when every personnel detail can be decisive in the battle against the big rival.