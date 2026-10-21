Borimirov raises the sights before the battle in Pilsen: Levski goes for victory

Levski CEO Daniel Borimirov stated the ambitions of the “blues“ before the visit of Viktoria Plzen in their third match of the main phase of the Europa League. At Sofia Airport, he emphasized that the team must be more effective in attack and will travel to the Czech Republic with the intention of winning the maximum number of points.

Borimirov expressed confidence in the qualities of the squad and highlighted the collective spirit as one of the greatest advantages of the team, built over the last year and a half under the leadership of head coach Julio Velázquez.

“The goal is to be more effective in attack. We are going to get the maximum. The strength of our team is the team that has been built over the past year and a half since Julio Velasquez took charge of the team. We try to build on it in every match," said the executive director.

He did not hide his hopes that Levski could leave with three points from the away game, recalling that European tournaments often offer unexpected results.

„Of course, it is realistic to win the three points in Pilsen, why not. You see what surprises and results are obtained in European matches. I want Levski to be Levski and in every match to please the fans with the three points. When you win, everyone is happy“, added Borimirov.

The head of the „blues“ also touched on the topic of the personnel situation in the team. Regarding Akram Buras, he left the assessment of the player's readiness to coach Julio Velasquez, who can best assess his physical condition and ability to play.

Borimirov also specified that Turdin's injury is not serious. According to him, it is possible that the coaching staff has decided to keep the player for the next match of the Bulgarian championship.

In conclusion, the executive director expressed confidence that Levski can show its strengths and leave a good impression in the Czech Republic.

“We will try to show the Czech media and the Czechs that we are the better team“, concluded Borimirov.

The match between Viktoria Plzen and Levski is tomorrow evening at 22:00 Bulgarian time. For the capital's residents, this is another serious European test in which they will seek a result that will please their supporters.