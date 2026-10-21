Torrential rain puts Como-Manchester United match in doubt

A serious deterioration in the weather in the Italian region of Lombardy puts the Champions League match between Como and Manchester United in doubt. An orange weather warning has been issued for the region due to heavy rain, thunderstorms and the risk of flooding at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium.

According to forecasts, the amount of rainfall could reach around 64 millimeters in the hours before the start of the match, scheduled for tonight. Such conditions pose a risk of serious deterioration of the playing field and could make it difficult to play the match under normal conditions.

Further inconvenience is also expected for fans in the stands. Como's stadium has a capacity of around 13,600, but only one of the four stands is covered. Around 730 Manchester United fans are expected to travel to Italy to support the English team in the European clash.

Despite the unfavorable forecast, the Como camp remains optimistic and expects the match to take place as scheduled. Manchester United manager Michael Carrick also showed no serious concern about the weather.

A final decision will be made immediately before kick-off, after officials assess the condition of the pitch and assess whether the conditions allow the match to be held safely. There is no final confirmation of a postponement yet, and developments will depend mainly on the intensity of the rainfall and the condition of the playing field.