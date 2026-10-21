Historic comeback: CSKA releases tickets for its first match at the new "Bulgarian Army" against Slavia

CSKA will start selling tickets for the long-awaited first match at its new stadium “Bulgarian Army“ on October 26 (Monday). The event, confirmed by BTA, will mark the end of the nearly three-year wait for the "red" community.

The match against Slavia from the 14th round of the efbet League is scheduled for October 30 at 7:30 p.m., but due to the official opening and obtaining a permit for use (Act 16), the capital derby is expected to be moved by 24 hours — for October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The last time CSKA played at its club home was on December 10, 2023, after which the legendary facility was completely demolished and rebuilt from the ground up as a modern sports complex of the highest European class.

Ticket sales details

Priority: Season ticket holders for last season will have the first right to purchase the valuable passes.

Sale locations: Physical tickets will be available at the club's official fan store on „Solunska“ and at the box offices of the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“.

Prices: The price of the pass for the emblematic Sector “G“ is expected to be around 15 euros.

The club's management specified that new season tickets for households will be released only for the second part of the season in early 2027. For the remaining matches until the end of the autumn part of the “Bulgarian Army“ campaign, single tickets will be sold for each individual match, with existing cardholders once again having priority in purchasing them.