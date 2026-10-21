Mark Allen has made another emotional appeal to his supporters. The Northern Irish player took to social media to reveal more details about the difficult period he is going through and to assure his fans that he is continuing to fight for his recovery.

The professional player returned to competition at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast, but his post-match remarks revealed how serious his condition had been in recent months. In his subsequent statement, Allen admitted that he had been in a mental health clinic for ten weeks before deciding to leave the facility to try playing in front of his home crowd.

„Everything I said in that interview was true. "But I want you to know that I'm doing everything I can to change things for the better. I've spent the last ten weeks in a mental health clinic and I've checked myself out to try and play in Belfast," the Northern Irishman said.

He explained that his return to the table was motivated not only by his love of the sport, but also by the desire to do something meaningful for those closest to him. Allen admitted that he wanted his family, and especially his daughter, to see him in action again, even if this was his last appearance at a competitive level.

The snooker player also expressed his gratitude to the supporters who have supported him throughout his 21-year professional career. He addressed special words to the World Snooker Tour and the organization's employees Simon Brownell and Neil Tomkins, who have maintained constant contact with him during the difficult period. According to him, Brownell even visited him in person at the clinic.

Allen did not hide the seriousness of the experience and admitted that in recent months he had been in a significantly worse condition than the audience could understand from his appearance at the tournament.

“I am not well, but I accept that right now. In the last few months I have been in a much worse condition than what you saw yesterday. I literally saw no future in anything“, he revealed.

The competitor pointed to his daughter as a major source of strength in the darkest moments. He also thanked the therapists, staff and other patients at the clinic who helped him get through an extremely difficult period.

Although he is still struggling with his problems, Allen said that he is already starting to see hope for the future. He is aware that recovery takes time and perseverance, so he intends to continue working on himself.

“I now see the light that I could not see before. I know that change will not happen overnight. I continue to work on myself. People have always seen my fighting spirit and determination on the snooker table. Now I have to show the same qualities off it“, wrote the Northern Irishman.

In his message, Allen also paid special attention to Jordan, whom he played against upon his return to Belfast. He urged supporters not to belittle his opponent's performance because of the personal circumstances surrounding the meeting.

According to Allen, his opponent was aware of his experiences and probably also had difficulty concentrating in such a situation. However, he showed professionalism and class.

„He knew what I was going through and it was hardly easy for him to play in those circumstances. But he handled it with dignity and mastery, as I knew he would. I am proud to call him my friend“, said Allen.

The Northern Irishman thanked everyone who had sent him messages via social media, SMS or WhatsApp. He explained that he had seen the words of support he had received, but at the moment it was difficult for him to respond to everyone personally. However, he stressed that the messages had helped him immensely.

Allen also clarified that no one had forced him to speak publicly about his condition. He was given the opportunity to choose whether to give an interview and decided that he owed it to the people who supported him to be honest. The competitor also praised the World Snooker Tour media team for their attitude during this period.

At the end of his address, he made it clear that he was not ready to give up on life and the opportunity to build a better future for himself.

“I have no intention of leaving yet! I have so many things worth living for, and this is just the beginning of my new journey“, concluded Mark Allen.

For now, he will continue his treatment before deciding on his next steps in professional snooker. His most important task at the moment remains recovery, and his words show that despite the difficulties, there is already hope for a better period.